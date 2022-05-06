Amerks prevail in OT again, sweep away Sens

It took another trip to overtime, but the Rochester Americans got past the Belleville Senators on Friday night to advance to the North Division Semifinals.

The Amerks followed their Game 1 win on Wednesday with another 4-3 overtime decision in Game 2, as Brett Murray scored 17:39 into the extra session.

Arttu Ruotsalainen led Rochester with two goals and two assists in Game 2 and totaled five points in the two-game series. Mark Jankowski also scored, and Sean Malone tallied two assists.

After coughing up a 3-0 lead in their Game 1 loss, the Senators authored a comeback of their own in Game 2, forcing overtime on third-period goals by Andrew Agozzino and Roby Jarventie. Zac Leslie had Belleville’s other goal, and 2020 first-round draft pick Ridly Greig recorded an assist in his first AHL appearance of the season.

Aaron Dell (2-0) stopped 34 shots to earn the win for Rochester, which had lost each of its eight previous Calder Cup Playoff series going back to 2005.

Filip Gustavsson made 26 saves for the Senators.

Rochester will face Utica in the best-of-five division semifinals beginning Tuesday night.

North Division First Round – Series “C” (best-of-3)

N4-Belleville Senators vs. N5-Rochester Americans

Game 1 – Wed., May 4 – ROCHESTER 4, Belleville 3 (OT)

Game 2 – Fri., May 6 – Rochester 4, BELLEVILLE 3 (OT)