Soderblom shutout, McLaughlin OT goal lift IceHogs

After 60 scoreless minutes in regulation, Dylan McLaughlin found the net just 56 seconds into overtime to send the Rockford IceHogs into the Central Division Semifinals with a 1-0 win over the Texas Stars on Friday night.

The IceHogs swept the best-of-three series from the Stars to set up a showdown with the Macgregor Kilpatrick Trophy winners, the Chicago Wolves.

McLaughlin, a third-year pro, wristed a shot through traffic from the top of the left-wing circle for his first career playoff tally. Isaak Phillips and Ian Mitchell picked up the assists.

Arvid Soderblom made 36 saves to earn the shutout. He finished with 69 saves on 70 shots in the series (.986).

Matt Murray stopped 31 shots for Texas.

Central Division First Round – Series “D” (best-of-3)

C4-Rockford IceHogs vs. C5-Texas Stars

Game 1 – Wed., May 4 – ROCKFORD 2, Texas 1

Game 2 – Fri., May 6 – ROCKFORD 1, Texas 0 (OT)