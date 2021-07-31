Avalanche ink defenseman Gross

The Colorado Avalanche have signed defenseman Jordan Gross to a one-year contract for the 2021-22 season.

Gross tallied three assists in seven games with the Arizona Coyotes last season, also spending time on the team’s taxi squad.

A native of Maple Grove, Minn., Gross spent his first two pro seasons with the AHL’s Tucson Roadrunners, totaling 15 goals and 39 assists for 54 points in 118 games.

Originally signed by Arizona as a free agent on Apr. 12, 2018, Gross made his NHL debut on Dec. 22, 2019, and has four assists in nine career NHL outings with the Coyotes.