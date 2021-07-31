Lyon, Letunov sign with Carolina

The Carolina Hurricanes have signed goaltender Alex Lyon and forward Maxim Letunov to one-year, two-way contracts.

Lyon completed his fifth pro season in 2020-21, going 1-3-1 with a 3.33 goals-against average and an .893 save percentage in six appearances with the Philadelphia Flyers. He also played four games with the AHL’s Lehigh Valley Phantoms, going 2-1-0 with a 3.40 GAA and an .874 save percentage.

In 149 career AHL appearances with the Phantoms, Lyon shows a record of 75-54-15 with a 2.75 GAA, a .913 save percentage and six shutouts.

In 13 Calder Cup Playoff contests, Lyon is 6-6 with a 1.99 GAA and a .940 save percentage. He most notably stopped 94 of 95 shots in a 5-OT win over Charlotte — then the Hurricans’ AHL affiliate — on May 9, 2018, the longest game in AHL history.

Lyon originally signed as a free agent with the Flyers on April 6, 2016. He has appeared in 22 career NHL games, going 6-7-2 with a 3.21 GAA and an .893 save percentage.

Letunov posted 15 points in 32 games with the AHL’s San Jose Barracuda in 2020-21, tying for the team lead with 12 goals. He added two goals in four postseason contests.

In three pro seasons, Letunov has appeared in 139 AHL games with the Barracuda, totaling 36 goals and 47 assists for 83 points.

A second-round selection by St. Louis in the 2014 NHL Draft, Letunov made his NHL debut with the San Jose Sharks in 2019-20 and tallied one goal in three games.