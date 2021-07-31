The 2021-22 AHL schedule is here! Details
News

Canucks acquire Martin from Lightning

by AHL PR
Photo: Scott Thomas

The Vancouver Canucks have acquired goaltender Spencer Martin from the Tampa Bay Lightning for future considerations.

Martin appeared in 15 games for the AHL’s Syracuse Crunch last season, posting a 7-5-2 record along with a 2.83 goals-against average and a .907 save percentage.

In 173 appearances over six AHL seasons with Syracuse, Colorado and San Antonio, Martin has a career record of 68-74-18 with a 3.00 GAA, a .902 save percentage and nine shutouts.

A third-round pick by Colorado in the 2013 NHL Draft, Martin made his NHL debut in 2016-17 and made three appearances with the Avalanche (0-2-1, 4.35, .865).

Related Posts

Canucks sign seven to two-way deals
Bailey re-signs with Vancouver
Cull to lead Canucks’ coaching staff in Abbotsford
Vancouver introduces the Abbotsford Canucks