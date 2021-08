The Winnipeg Jets have agreed to terms with forward Austin Poganski on a one-year, two-way contract.

Poganski spent the 2020-21 season on the St. Louis Blues’ roster, appearing in five regular-season games.

A native of St. Cloud, Minn., Poganski has played 119 games in the AHL with the San Antonio Rampage, totaling 20 goals and 43 assists for 63 points.

Poganski was the Blues’ fourth-round pick in the 2014 NHL Draft, and has skated in six career NHL contests.