Barracuda sign Hrabik, four others

The San Jose Barracuda have re-signed forwards Krystof Hrabik, Joe Garreffa and Kyle Topping to one-year American Hockey League contracts. In addition, the team has inked defensemen Montana Onyebuchi and Nick Cicek to one-year AHL deals.

Hrabik, 21, made his AHL debut with San Jose on Feb. 12, 2021, and also skated in three postseason games with the Barracuda, scoring his first two goals in a win vs. Colorado on May 19 as the team advanced to the Pacific Division semifinals.

Hrabik spent most of the 2020-21 season in the ECHL, recording five goals and two assists in 29 games between Allen and Orlando. He also skated in 17 games with HC Bili Tygri Liberec HC in his native Czech Republic.

Garreffa, 21, appeared in two regular-season games with San Jose in 2020-21. In 59 ECHL contests with Allen and Orlando, he posted 13 goals and 29 assists for 43 points and was named to the league’s All-Rookie Team.

Topping, 21, appeared in four regular-season games and all four postseason contests for the Barracuda in 2020-21, scoring a goal in his league debut on Feb. 12 at Texas.

Topping also played 31 games in the ECHL with Allen and Orlando, totaling eight goals and 15 assists for 23 points.

Onyebuchi, 21, finished his junior career in the Western Hockey League in 2020-21, posting two goals and 10 assists in 20 games with Kamloops and serving as an alternate captain.

In 257 career WHL games with Kamloops and Everett, Onyebuchi collected 19 goals and 56 assists for 75 points.

Cicek, 21, served as captain of Portland (WHL) in 2020-21 and registered five goals and 16 assists in 24 games. He was named the U.S. Division’s defenseman of the year.

In 138 WHL games with Portland over four seasons, Cicek compiled nine goals and 39 assists for 48 points.