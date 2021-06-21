Dauphin agrees to terms with Canadiens

The Montreal Canadiens have agreed to terms on a one-year, two-way contract with Quebec-born forward Laurent Dauphin.

Dauphin, 26, notched five goals and 11 assists for 16 points along with a plus-16 rating in 21 games for the Canadian Division champion Laval Rocket in 2020-21, his sixth pro campaign. He also spent time with the Canadiens’ taxi squad.

In 298 career AHL games with Laval, Milwaukee, Tucson, Rockford, Springfield and Portland, Dauphin has totaled 67 goals and 97 assists for 164 points.

Selected by Phoenix in the second round of the 2013 NHL Draft, Dauphin has three goals and one assist in 35 career NHL contests with the Coyotes.