Tom Kurvers (1962-2021)

Tom Kurvers, general manager of the American Hockey League’s Iowa Wild, has passed away following a battle with lung cancer.

He was 58.

Kurvers had served as assistant GM of the Minnesota Wild since 2018, overseeing their hockey operations in Des Moines as part of his responsibilities. Iowa reached the Calder Cup Playoffs for the first time in franchise history in 2018-19, and had its most prolific season in 2019-20 when they finished 37-18-4-4 (.651).

A native of Minneapolis, Minn., Kurvers previously spent 10 seasons with the Tampa Bay Lightning and 11 years with the Phoenix Coyotes, serving in various hockey operations and scouting capacities.

Drafted by the Montreal Canadiens in 1981, Kurvers won the Hobey Baker Award at Minnesota-Duluth in 1983-84 and went on to play 659 games in the NHL with Montreal, Buffalo, New Jersey, Toronto, Vancouver, the N.Y. Islanders and Anaheim. He had a seven-game stint in the AHL with the Capital District Islanders in 1992-93.

Kurvers is survived by his wife, Heather; daughters Madison and Rose; and sons Weston and Roman.