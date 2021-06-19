Gersich re-signs with Capitals

The Washington Capitals have re-signed forward Shane Gersich to a one-year, two-way contract for the 2021-22 season.

Gersich, 24, skated in 33 games with the AHL’s Hershey Bears in 2020-21, recording six goals and eight assists.

The native of Chaska, Minn., has played 153 AHL contests over his three pro seasons, totaling 24 goals and 32 assists for 56 points.

Gersich made his pro debut with Washington in 2018 following his junior season at the University of North Dakota. He played in three regular-season games and two postseason contests during the Capitals’ run to the Stanley Cup championship.

Gersich was originally a fifth-round pick by Washington in the 2014 NHL Draft.