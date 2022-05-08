Bears even series with Game 2 win

The Hershey Bears staved off elimination and pushed their first-round series to the limit with a 2-1 win over Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Sunday evening.

The decisive Game 3 is set for Monday night in Wilkes-Barre, with the winner moving on to face Springfield in the Atlantic Division semifinals.

Beck Malenstyn and Dylan McIlrath provided the goals for the Bears, who bounced back from a shutout loss in Game 1. McIlrath’s tally was his first goal in 50 career Calder Cup Playoff contests.

Hershey’s defense allowed only 23 shots on net for the game, with Pheonix Copley (1-1) making 22 saves.

Felix Robert had the goal for the Penguins, who are 0-7 all-time with a chance to close out a series with a win at Giant Center.

Tommy Nappier (1-1) stopped 30 shots for Wilkes-Barre.

Atlantic Division First Round – Series “B” (best-of-3)

A4-Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins vs. A5-Hershey Bears

Game 1 – Fri., May 6 – W-B/SCRANTON 3, Hershey 0

Game 2 – Sun., May 8 – HERSHEY 2, W-B/Scranton 1

Game 3 – Mon., May 9 – Hershey at W-B/Scranton, 7:05

*if necessary… All times Eastern