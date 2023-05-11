Bears roar back to take Game 1

Henrik Borgstrom scored 4:41 into overtime as Hershey completed a comeback over Hartford to take Game 1 of the Atlantic Division finals, 3-2.

The Bears host Game 2 of the best-of-five series on Saturday.

Borgstrom, drawing into the Hershey lineup for the first time this postseason, took a long pass from Garrett Pilon, entered the offensive zone and snapped a shot past Dylan Garand to give the Bears the victory in a game they had trailed by two entering the third period.

Logan Day, without a goal in 39 regular-season and playoff games this season entering the night, scored 2:52 into the final frame to get Hershey on the board, and Connor McMichael forced overtime by scoring the equalizer with 2:09 left in regulation.

Lauri Pajuniemi and Jonny Brodzinski scored power-play goals for the Wolf Pack, who lost for the first time in four road games this postseason.

Hunter Shepard stopped 25 saves in the win for Hershey. Garand finished with 32 saves for the Wolf Pack.

Atlantic Division Finals (best-of-5)

A2-Hershey Bears vs. A5-Hartford Wolf Pack

Game 1 – Thu., May 11 – HERSHEY 3, Hartford 2 (OT)

Game 2 – Sat., May 13 – Hartford at Hershey, 7:00

Game 3 – Wed., May 17 – Hershey at Hartford, 7:00

*Game 4 – Fri., May 19 – Hershey at Hartford, 7:00

*Game 5 – Tue., May 23 – Hartford at Hershey, 7:00

*if necessary… All times Eastern