Behind the All-Star scenes with Rocket’s Hudon

AHL On The Beat

Au Coeur du Rocket is a new documentary web series that will take sports fans on a journey through the life of the Montreal Canadiens’ American Hockey League affiliate, the Laval Rocket. Through interviews and behind-the-scenes footage, the Rocket will bring you where all sports fans have dreamed of going.

After putting up 17 points in 24 games for the Rocket, homegrown talent Charles Hudon was chosen to represent Laval at this year’s AHL All-Star Classic. Follow him on his journey through Ontario, California as he experiences All-Star Weekend and its festivities.

