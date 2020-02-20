Lightning, Panthers deal forwards

The Tampa Bay Lightning have acquired forward Anthony Greco from the Florida Panthers in exchange for forward Danick Martel.

Greco has appeared in 37 AHL games with the Springfield Thunderbirds this season, recording 10 goals and nine assists for 19 points.

The fourth-year pro set career highs with 30 goals, 29 assists and 59 points last season, earning a trip to the 2019 AHL All-Star Classic. He also made his NHL debut, appearing in one game with the Panthers.

Greco has played 261 AHL games, all with Springfield, amassing 85 goals and 72 assists for 157 points.

Martel has played 52 AHL games with the Syracuse Crunch this season, recording 16 goals and 14 assists for 30 points.

The fifth-year pro has skated in 255 AHL games with Syracuse and Lehigh Valley, collecting 84 goals and 67 assists for 151 points.

Martel has also played 13 games in the NHL with Philadelphia and Tampa Bay, notching two assists.