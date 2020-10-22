Bibeau agrees to deal with Carolina

The Carolina Hurricanes have signed goaltender Antoine Bibeau to a one-year, two-way contract.

Bibeau was limited by injury to four games in 2019-20, two with the AHL’s Colorado Eagles and two with the NHL’s Colorado Avalanche.

In 184 regular-season games in the AHL over six seasons with Colorado, San Jose and Toronto, Bibeau has a record of 95-62-20 with a 2.74 goals-against average, a .908 save percentage and 16 shutouts. Bibeau’s best numbers came in 2017-18, when he set career bests in wins (23), GAA (2.37) and save percentage (.919) and participated in the 2018 AHL All-Star Classic.

A sixth-round pick by Toronto in the 2013 NHL Draft, Bibeau has appeared in four career NHL games with the Maple Leafs and Avalanche, going 2-1-0 with a 2.54 GAA and a .907 save percentage.