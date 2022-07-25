Blackhawks agree to terms with Robinson

The Chicago Blackhawks have agreed to terms with forward Buddy Robinson on a one-year, two-way contract.

Robinson recorded one goal and five assists in 32 NHL games with the Anaheim Ducks in 2021-22. He added four goals and five assists in 28 games with the AHL’s San Diego Gulls.

In 490 career AHL games over nine pro seasons with San Diego, Stockton, Manitoba, San Jose and Binghamton, Robinson has registered 120 goals and 139 assists for 259 points. He has also tallied five goals and eight assists in 28 postseason outings.

Robinson has played 53 games in the NHL with Anaheim, Calgary and Ottawa and has notched three goals and six assists.