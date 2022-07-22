Jets, Kovacevic agree to terms on three-year deal

The Winnipeg Jets have agreed to terms with defenseman Johnathan Kovacevic on a three-year contract.

The deal is two-way deal in 2022-23 and 2023-24 and one-way in 2024-25.

Kovacevic made his NHL debut with the Jets in 2021-22, appearing in four games. He posted career highs with 11 goals, 19 assists, 30 points and a plus-23 rating in 62 AHL games with the Manitoba Moose.

A three-year pro out of Merrimack College, Kovacevic has tallied 18 goals and 40 assists for 58 points in 137 career AHL games, all with the Moose.

Kovacevic was originally a third-round selection by Winnipeg in the 2017 NHL Draft.