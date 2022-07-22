Schwindt part of blockbuster deal

The Calgary Flames have acquired forward Cole Schwindt from the Florida Panthers, along with Jonathan Huberdeau, former AHL All-Star Mackenzie Weegar and a conditional 2025 first-round draft pick, in exchange for Matthew Tkachuk and a conditional 2025 fourth-round pick.

In his first full pro season in 2021-22, Schwindt skated in all 72 regular-season games for the AHL’s Charlotte Checkers and recorded 19 goals, 21 assists and 40 points along with a team-best plus-22 rating. He added one goal and two assists in seven Calder Cup Playoff matches.

A third-round pick by Florida in the 2019 NHL Draft, Schwindt also made his NHL debut with the Panthers, skating in three contests.

Schwindt played 10 games with the Syracuse Crunch as a 19-year-old during the abbreviated 2020-21 season, collecting one goal and one assist.