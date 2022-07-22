IceHogs sign Gust for 2022-23

The Rockford IceHogs have signed forward David Gust to an American Hockey League contract for the 2022-23 season.

Gust, a native of Orland Park, Ill., is coming off a championship season with the Chicago Wolves in 2021-22. He notched 16 goals and 20 assists for a career-high 36 points in 64 regular-season contests, and added five goals and seven assists in 18 postseason games as the Wolves won the Calder Cup.

In 252 games over five AHL seasons with Chicago, Charlotte and Bakersfield, Gust has recorded 60 goals and 68 assists for 128 points.