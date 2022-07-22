News

IceHogs sign Gust for 2022-23

by AHL PR
Photo: Ross Dettman

The Rockford IceHogs have signed forward David Gust to an American Hockey League contract for the 2022-23 season.

Gust, a native of Orland Park, Ill., is coming off a championship season with the Chicago Wolves in 2021-22. He notched 16 goals and 20 assists for a career-high 36 points in 64 regular-season contests, and added five goals and seven assists in 18 postseason games as the Wolves won the Calder Cup.

In 252 games over five AHL seasons with Chicago, Charlotte and Bakersfield, Gust has recorded 60 goals and 68 assists for 128 points.

Related Posts

Clendening returning to IceHogs
Blackhawks bring back D. Sikura
Blackhawks sign forwards Philp, Seney
Sorensen to remain with IceHogs as head coach