Blackhawks, Golden Knights make trade

The Chicago Blackhawks have acquired forward Brandon Pirri from the Vegas Golden Knights in exchange for forward Dylan Sikura.

Pirri has split the last three seasons between Vegas and the AHL’s Chicago Wolves. In 2019-20, he tallied 15 goals and 20 assists for 35 points in 38 AHL games, while chipping in two assists in 16 NHL contests.

A two-time AHL All-Star and the league’s scoring champion in 2012-13, Pirri has played 362 AHL games with Chicago and Rockford, compiling 130 goals and 199 assists for 329 points.

Pirri returns to the Blackhawks organization, where he spent the first four years of his pro career. Selected by Chicago in the second round of the 2009 NHL Draft, Pirri has recorded 72 goals and 49 assists for 121 points in 275 career NHL games with the Blackhawks, Florida Panthers, Anaheim Ducks, New York Rangers and Golden Knights.

Sikura finished second on the Rockford IceHogs in team scoring in each of his first two pro seasons, tallying 14 goals and 19 assists for 33 points in 45 games in 2019-20. He also notched one goal and two assists in nine NHL games with the Blackhawks this season.

In 91 career AHL contests, Sikura has registered 31 goals and 37 assists for 68 points.

A sixth-round selection by Chicago in the 2014 NHL Draft, Sikura has totaled one goal and 13 assists in 47 NHL appearances with the Blackhawks.