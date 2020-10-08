Blue Jackets acquire Pu from Panthers

The Columbus Blue Jackets have acquired right wing Cliff Pu from the Florida Panthers in exchange for defenseman Markus Nutivaara.

Pu, 22, tallied two assists in 10 games with the AHL’s Springfield Thunderbirds in 2019-20. He also appeared in four games with Greenville of the ECHL.

A native of Richmond Hill, Ont., Pu has skated in 63 games over two pro seasons with Springfield and Charlotte, recording two goals and eight assists.

Pu was originally a third-round choice by Buffalo in the 2016 NHL Draft.