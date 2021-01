The Columbus Blue Jackets have signed goaltender Cam Johnson to a one-year, two-way contract for the 2020-21 season.

Johnson has played seven games with Florida (ECHL) this season, going 6-1-0 with a 1.77 goals-against average, a .941 save percentage and two shutouts.

A third-year pro out of the University of North Dakota, Johnson has made 32 career AHL appearances, all with the Binghamton Devils, and has a record of 11-16-5 with a 3.80 GAA, an .873 save percentage and one shutout.