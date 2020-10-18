Blues agree to terms with Poganski, Reinke

The St. Louis Blues have agreed to terms on new one-year, two-way contracts for forward Austin Poganski and defenseman Mitch Reinke.

Poganski, 24, recorded 10 goals and 20 assists for 30 points in 56 games with the AHL’s San Antonio Rampage last season. He also made his NHL debut with the Blues on Dec. 10, 2019.

Entering his third pro season in 2020-21, Poganski has totaled 20 goals and 43 assists for 63 points in 119 career AHL contests, all with San Antonio.

Poganski was a fourth-round choice by St. Louis in the 2014 NHL Draft.

Reinke, 24, tallied five goals and 17 assists for 22 points in 46 AHL games with San Antonio last season.

In 2018-19, the native of Stillwater, Minn., earned a spot on the AHL All-Rookie Team after tallying 12 goals and 33 assists in 76 games with the Rampage.

Reinke initially signed with St. Louis as an undrafted free agent on Mar. 25, 2018, and made his NHL debut on Mar. 31 at Arizona.