Canadiens, Evans agree to extension

The Montreal Canadiens have agreed to terms on a two-year contract extension with forward Jake Evans. The contract is a two-way deal in 2020-21 and one-way in 2021-22.

Evans tallied 14 goals and 24 assists for 38 points in 51 games for the AHL’s Laval Rocket in 2019-20, leading the team in scoring. He also made his NHL debut with Montreal on Feb. 6 and registered two goals and one assist in 13 regular-season contests with the Canadiens. Evans added one assist in six postseason games.

The 24-year-old Toronto native skated in 67 games with Laval as a rookie in 2018-19, registering 13 goals and 32 assists for 45 points.

Evans was a seventh-round pick by Montreal in the 2014 NHL Draft.