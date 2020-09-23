Franson returning to IceHogs in 2020-21

The Rockford IceHogs have agreed to terms with defenseman Cody Franson on a one-year AHL deal with the club for the 2020-21 season.

Franson returns to the IceHogs after spending the last two seasons with Omsk Avangard (KHL). He finished the 2017-18 season with Rockford, tallying 28 points in 37 regular-season games and 13 points in 13 playoff contests as the IceHogs reached the Western Conference Finals.

A third-round selection by Nashville in the 2005 NHL Draft, Franson has skated in 550 career NHL games with the Predators, Toronto Maple Leafs, Buffalo Sabres and Chicago Blackhawks, totaling 43 goals and 169 assists for 212 points.

Franson has played 195 games in the AHL with Rockford and Milwaukee, recording 33 goals and 90 assists for 123 points. He was named to the AHL All-Rookie Team in 2007-08, and participated in the 2009 AHL All-Star Classic.