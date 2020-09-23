Predators re-sign forward McCarron

The Nashville Predators have re-signed forward Michael McCarron to a one-year, two-way contract for the 2020-21 season.

McCarron, 25, recorded 15 goals and 12 assists for 27 points in 56 AHL games between the Milwaukee Admirals and Laval Rocket in 2019-20. He was acquired by Nashville in a trade with Montreal on Jan. 7, 2020.

Over five pro seasons, McCarron has totaled 53 goals and 76 assists for 129 points in 232 AHL games with Milwaukee, Laval and St. John’s. He participated in the AHL All-Star Classic as a rookie in 2015-16.

Originally a first-round choice (25th overall) by Montreal in the 2013 NHL Draft, McCarron has tallied two goals and six assists in 69 career NHL games, all with the Canadiens.