Lightning roll to Game 3 win

The Tampa Bay Lightning took a 2-1 series lead in the 2020 Stanley Cup Final with a 5-2 win over the Dallas Stars in Game 3 on Wednesday night.

The series continues on Friday night in Edmonton.

Syracuse Crunch alumni Nikita Kucherov, Brayden Point and Ondrej Palat each recorded a goal and an assist for the Lightning, and Andrei Vasilevskiy finished with xxxx saves in the win.

Jason Dickinson, who reached the Calder Cup Finals with the Texas Stars in 2018, scored for Dallas.

Nick Caamano made his Stanley Cup Playoff debut for the Stars after appearing in 36 games for Texas in 2019-20.