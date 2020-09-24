Predators re-sign Trenin to two-year pact

The Nashville Predators have re-signed forward Yakov Trenin to a two-year, one-way contract.

Trenin, 23, made his NHL debut with the Predators in 2019-20, recording two goals and four assists in 21 games. He also set AHL career highs with 20 goals and 35 points while skating in just 32 games for the Milwaukee Admirals. He was named to the Central Division roster for the 2020 AHL All-Star Classis but missed the event due to his NHL recall.

A native of Chelyabinsk, Russia, Trenin has skated in 155 career AHL contests with Milwaukee, recording 40 goals and 47 assists for 87 points.

Trenin was a second-round choice by the Predators in the 2015 NHL Draft.