Flyers ink Lyon to one-year extension

The Philadelphia Flyers have re-signed goaltender Alex Lyon to a one-year contract extension.

Lyon enters his fifth pro season in 2020-21. He has appeared in 145 career AHL games with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, posting a record of 73-53-15 with a 2.73 goals-against average, a .913 save percentage and six shutouts.

In 13 Calder Cup Playoff contests, Lyon is 6-6 with a 1.99 GAA and a .940 save percentage. He most notably stopped 94 of 95 shots in a 5-OT win over Charlotte on May 9, 2018, the longest game in AHL history.

In 2019-20, Lyon was 11-14-5 (2.69, .913) in 32 appearances with Lehigh Valley. He also played three NHL games with Philadelphia (1-1-0, 3/55, .890) and earned a win on Feb. 1 vs. Colorado.

Lyon originally signed as a free agent with the Flyers on April 6, 2016. He has appeared in 16 career NHL games, going 5-4-1 with a 3.15 GAA and an .893 save percentage.