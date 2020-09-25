Canadiens agree to terms with Blandisi

The Montreal Canadiens have agreed to terms with forward Joseph Blandisi on a one-year, two-way contract.

Blandisi played 30 games in the AHL between the Laval Rocket and the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins in 2019-20, recording seven goals and 11 assists for 18 points. He added two goals and three assists in 21 NHL games with Pittsburgh before being acquired by the Canadiens on Feb. 20, 2020.

Over five pro seasons, Blandisi has appeared in 188 AHL games with Laval, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, San Diego, Binghamton and Albany, totaling 49 goals and 89 assists for 138 points. He also has 10 goals and 21 assists for 31 points in 101 NHL games with Pittsburgh, Anaheim and New Jersey.

Blandisi was originally a sixth-round choice by Colorado in the 2012 NHL Draft.