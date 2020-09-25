Lightning take 3-1 series lead with OT win

Kevin Shattenkirk scored 6:34 into overtime as Tampa Bay defeated Dallas, 5-4, in Game 4 of the 2020 Stanley Cup Final on Friday night.

With the Lightning holding a 3-1 series lead, the teams go back at it Saturday night for Game 5.

Shattenkirk, who made his pro debut with the AHL’s Lake Erie Monsters in 2010, was one of five Tampa Bay skaters with multiple points in Game 4. Syracuse Crunch alums Alex Killorn, Brayden Point and Nikita Kucherov also had two points apiece.

Joe Pavelski scored twice for Dallas, while Corey Perry and John Klingberg also found the net.

Andrei Vasilevskiy finished with 26 saves for Tampa Bay. Anton Khudobin stopped 30 shots for the Stars.