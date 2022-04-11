Comets clinch postseason spot

The Utica Comets clinched a berth in the 2022 Calder Cup Playoffs on Monday evening when the Belleville Senators dropped a 5-1 decision to Laval.

The Comets, in their first season as the top development affiliate of the New Jersey Devils, began the 2021-22 campaign with 13 consecutive wins ― the best start in AHL history ― and have been on top of the North Division ever since. Their 39-18-7-1 record (.662) is the best in the Eastern Conference.

Utica is the first of five times which will qualify for the Calder Cup Playoffs from the North Division. The top three teams will get a bye into the division semifinals, while the fourth- and fifth-place clubs square off in a best-of-three first-round series.

The AHL’s 2021-22 regular season ends April 30; for more information and daily updates on the Calder Cup Playoff races, check out the official AHL Playoff Primer.