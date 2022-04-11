Thunderbirds earn first-ever playoff berth

The Springfield Thunderbirds clinched a berth in the 2022 Calder Cup Playoffs on Monday evening when the Lehigh Valley Phantoms fell in Providence, 2-1.

The Thunderbirds, in their first season as the top development affiliate of the St. Louis Blues, will head to the postseason for the first time in club history. They currently sit second in the Atlantic Division at 37-22-6-2 (.612), with nine games remaining on their regular-season schedule.

Springfield will be one of six teams to qualify for the Calder Cup Playoffs from the Atlantic Division. The top two clubs will get a bye into the division semifinals, while the third- through sixth-place teams square off in best-of-three first-round series.

The AHL’s 2021-22 regular season ends April 30; for more information and daily updates on the Calder Cup Playoff races, check out the official AHL Playoff Primer.