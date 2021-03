SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League today announced that due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Utica Comets, their games scheduled for Wednesday, March 31 vs. the Syracuse Crunch (AHL Game #210), Saturday, April 3 vs. the Providence Bruins (AHL Game #226) and Monday, April 5 vs. Syracuse (AHL Game #133) have been postponed.

Make-up dates have yet to be determined.