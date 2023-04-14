Comets, Rocket round out North playoff field

The Utica Comets and Laval Rocket clinched berths in the 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs on Friday night.

The Comets got in with a 2-1 win over visiting Cleveland, while the Rocket posted a 4-3 victory over Syracuse at Place Bell.

Utica and Laval join Toronto, Syracuse and Rochester as the five teams making up the North Division playoff field. The top three finishers will get byes into the division semifinals, while the fourth-place team will face fifth-place Laval in a best-of-three first-round series.

The AHL’s 2022-23 regular season ends Sunday; for more information and daily updates on the Calder Cup Playoff races, check out the official AHL Playoff Primer.