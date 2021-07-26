Coyotes acquire Kolyachonok in deal with Florida

The Arizona Coyotes have acquired defenseman Vladislav Kolyachonok from the Florida Panthers as part of a trade that will also send defenseman Anton Stralman to the Coyotes.

Arizona gets Stralman, Kolyachonok and a second-round choice in the 2024 NHL Draft from Florida in exchange for a 2023 seventh-round draft choice.

Kolyachonok skated in 10 games with the AHL’s Syracuse Crunch in 2020-21, collecting two assists, after playing 46 games with HC Dinamo Minsk in the KHL.

The Minsk, Belarus, native was a second-round selection by the Panthers in the 2019 NHL Draft.