The 2021-22 AHL schedule is here! Details
News

Coyotes acquire Kolyachonok in deal with Florida

by AHL PR
Photo: Micheline Veluvolu

The Arizona Coyotes have acquired defenseman Vladislav Kolyachonok from the Florida Panthers as part of a trade that will also send defenseman Anton Stralman to the Coyotes.

Arizona gets Stralman, Kolyachonok and a second-round choice in the 2024 NHL Draft from Florida in exchange for a 2023 seventh-round draft choice.

Kolyachonok skated in 10 games with the AHL’s Syracuse Crunch in 2020-21, collecting two assists, after playing 46 games with HC Dinamo Minsk in the KHL.

The Minsk, Belarus, native was a second-round selection by the Panthers in the 2019 NHL Draft.

Related Posts

Kings, Coyotes swap AHL players
Sharks, Coyotes swap goaltenders
What’s old is new as Varady returns to Tucson
Varady returning to coach Roadrunners