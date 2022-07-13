News

Coyotes ink goaltender Gillies

by AHL PR
JustSports Photography

The Arizona Coyotes have signed goaltender Jon Gillies to a one-year, two-way contract.

Gillies played 20 games in the NHL with St. Louis and New Jersey in 2021-22, going 3-10-2 with a 3.70 goals-against average and an .887 save percentage. He also went 3-1-0 with a 1.76 GAA and a .939 save percentage in four AHL appearances between Providence and Lehigh Valley.

In 169 career AHL games with Providence, Lehigh Valley, Utica and Stockton, Gillies has a record of 73-63-20 with a 2.87 GAA, a .906 save percentage and nine shutouts.

Originally a third-round pick by Calgary in the 2012 NHL Draft, Gillies has made 32 career NHL appearances with the Flames, Blues and Devils, going 7-15-3 with a 3.31 GAA and an .893 save percentage.

