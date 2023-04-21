Crunch take Game 1 from Amerks in OT

Philippe Myers continued his overtime heroics with the winning goal 2:20 into the extra session on Friday, giving Syracuse a 3-2 win over Rochester in the opener of their North Division semifinal series.

Game 2 of the best-of-five series is set for Saturday night.

Myers’ game-winner was his third overtime goal in the last three weeks. He gave the Crunch a win at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Apr. 1, and another one in Rochester on Apr. 5.

Declan Carlile and Felix Robert scored power-play goals for Syracuse, and Cole Koepke and Shawn Element each notched two assists.

Max Lagace made 21 saves in the Crunch net.

Linus Weissbach and Josh Passolt scored for the Amerks, who bounced back from 1-0 and 2-1 deficits to tie the game twice. Malcolm Subban finished the night with 37 saves.

North Division Semifinals (best-of-5)

2-Syracuse Crunch vs. N3-Rochester Americans

Game 1 – Fri., Apr. 21 – SYRACUSE 3, Rochester 2 (OT)

Game 2 – Sat., Apr. 22 – Rochester at Syracuse, 7:00

Game 3 – Fri., Apr. 28 – Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05

*Game 4 – Sun., Apr. 30 – Syracuse at Rochester, 3:05

*Game 5 – Sat., May 6 – Rochester at Syracuse, 7:00

*if necessary… All times Eastern