Daccord backstops Firebirds to Game 1 victory

Joey Daccord made 45 saves, three skaters notched three points each, and the Coachella Valley Firebirds won the first playoff game in franchise history, a 5-1 victory over Tucson at Acrisure Arena.

The Firebirds take a 1-0 lead in the best-of-three series with Game 2 scheduled for Friday night.

Max McCormick notched two goals and an assist, Kole Lind added a goal and two assists, and Ryker Evans tallied three helpers to lead the Firebirds offense.

Daccord carried a shutout deep into the game, allowing only a goal from Vladislav Kolyachonok with 1:17 left.

Alexander True and Carsen Twarynski also scored for Coachella Valley.

Ivan Prosvetov stopped 22 of 26 shots for the Roadrunners, who are winless in their last eight games (0-5-2-1).

Pacific Division First Round (best-of-3)

P2-Coachella Valley Firebirds vs. P7-Tucson Roadrunners

Game 1 – Wed., Apr. 19 – COACHELLA VALLEY 5, Tucson 1

Game 2 – Fri., Apr. 21 – Tucson at Coachella Valley, 10:00

*Game 3 – Sun., Apr. 23 – Tucson at Coachella Valley, 6:00

*if necessary… All times Eastern