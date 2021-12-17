Delia credited with goal in IceHogs’ win

Rockford IceHogs netminder Collin Delia added his name to the AHL record books on Friday night when he became the 16th goaltender in league history to be credited with scoring a goal.

With the Texas Stars’ net empty and the hosts pressing for a tying goal, Delia was the last Rockford player to touch the puck before a Texas pass from behind the net back towards the point inadvertently carried all the way in the cage at the other end of the ice.

Delia also finished with 24 saves in the IceHogs’ 3-1 victory.