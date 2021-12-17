Delia credited with goal in IceHogs’ win

Rockford IceHogs netminder Collin Delia added his name to the AHL record books on Friday night when he became the 16th goaltender in league history to be credited with scoring a goal.
With the Texas Stars’ net empty and the hosts pressing for a tying goal, Delia was the last Rockford player to touch the puck before a Texas pass from behind the net back towards the point inadvertently carried all the way in the cage at the other end of the ice.
Delia also finished with 24 saves in the IceHogs’ 3-1 victory.
Goals Scored by AHL Goaltenders
Darcy Wakaluk, Rochester – Dec. 5, 1987 at Utica
Paul Cohen, Springfield – Mar. 28, 1992 vs. Rochester
Robb Stauber, Rochester – Oct. 9, 1995 at Prince Edward Island
Christian Bronsard, Syracuse – Oct. 30, 1999 at Rochester
Jean-Francois Labbe, Hartford – Feb. 5, 2000 at Quebec
Chris Mason, Milwaukee – Oct. 15, 2001 at Utah
Antero Niittymaki, Philadelphia – Apr. 11, 2004 at Hershey (OT goal)
Seamus Kotyk, Milwaukee – Apr. 17, 2005 at San Antonio
Drew MacIntyre, Manitoba – Feb. 20, 2008 at Chicago (OT goal)
Chris Holt, Binghamton – Mar. 19, 2010 vs. Rochester
Reto Berra, Lake Erie – Jan. 16, 2015 at Chicago
Jonas Gustavsson, Bakersfield – Mar. 24, 2017 vs. San Diego
Alex Nedeljkovic, Charlotte – Mar. 10, 2018 vs. Hartford
Tristan Jarry, W-B/Scranton – Nov. 14, 2018 at Springfield
Max Lagace, Chicago – May 25, 2019 at San Diego (playoffs)
Collin Delia, Rockford – Dec. 17, 2021 at Texas