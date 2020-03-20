Donovan re-signs with Admirals through 2021-22

The Milwaukee Admirals have signed defenseman Matt Donovan to a two-year American Hockey League contract extension that runs through the 2021-22 season.

Donovan has recorded five goals and 27 assists for 32 points, along with a plus-16 rating, in 62 games with Milwaukee this season. He ranks second among Admirals defensemen in scoring.

An AHL All-Star in 2013 and 2019, Donovan has skated in 379 AHL games with Milwaukee, Rochester and Bridgeport, totaling 56 goals and 161 assists for 217 points. He was named to the AHL All-Rookie Team in 2011-12.

The native of Edmond, Okla., was selected by the New York Islanders in the fourth round of the 2008 NHL Draft. He has tallied two goals and 18 assists for 20 points in 69 career NHL games with the Islanders and Nashville Predators.