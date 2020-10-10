Ducks sign Lettieri, Welinski

The Anaheim Ducks have signed and forward Vinny Lettieri and defenseman Andy Welinski to one-year contracts for the 2020-21 season.

The Ducks also re-signed forwards Chase De Leo and Andrew Poturalski to one-year contracts.

Lettieri scored a career-best 25 goals and added 22 assists for 47 points in 61 games with the AHL’s Hartford Wolf Pack in 2019-20, earning a trip to the AHL All-Star Classic.

A 20-goal scorer in each of his first three pro campaigns, Lettieri has skated in 173 career AHL games, all with Hartford, totaling 71 goals and 61 assists for 132 points. He has also appeared in 46 NHL contests with the New York Rangers, tallying two goals and six assists.

Welinski returns to the Ducks organization after spending the 2019-20 season with the AHL’s Lehigh Valley Phantoms, where he notched eight goals and 13 assists for 21 points in 42 games.

Welinski played three seasons between the Ducks and the AHL’s San Diego Gulls from 2016-19, and was an AHL All-Star in 2018. In 188 career AHL outings with San Diego and Lehigh Valley, Welinski has notched 32 goals and 72 assists for 104 points.

Originally a third-round pick by Anaheim in the 2011 NHL Draft, Welinski has one goal and five assists in 33 career NHL contests.