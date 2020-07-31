Andrews, Miceli, Feola earn AHL awards

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … American Hockey League President and CEO Scott Howson has announced that the AHL Board of Governors has selected the 2019-20 recipients of several awards for excellence and service.

Chairman of the Board of Governors David Andrews, who completed a 26-year tenure as President and CEO of the American Hockey League in 2019-20, was honored with the Thomas Ebright Award in recognition of career contributions to the AHL.

Andrews, who spent seven years (1987-94) as the Edmonton Oilers’ director of AHL operations before being named AHL President and CEO, grew the AHL exponentially and significantly re-defined its brand and its mission during his time at the helm, with every AHL franchise now serving as an exclusive primary development affiliate for a National Hockey League organization. Andrews’ strategic management created a first-class environment which continues to impact the development of nearly 90 percent of the players and virtually all of the coaches, managers and officials in the NHL.

A former recipient of the prestigious Lester Patrick Trophy, Andrews contributed to the growth of hockey by playing a leadership role in rules innovations and player safety initiatives, including implementing standards relative to head checking and checking from behind as well as introducing mandatory visors for all skaters. On the business front, Andrews grew corporate and broadcast partnerships to new levels, built strong platforms for the league’s special events such as the All-Star Classic and Calder Cup Finals, and oversaw dramatic increases in league-wide revenues and franchise values.

The Thomas Ebright Award honors Tom Ebright, the former owner and governor of the Baltimore Skipjacks and Portland Pirates who passed away in 1997.

Spurs Sports & Entertainment senior vice president of sales and marketing Frank Miceli has been selected as the winner of the James C. Hendy Memorial Award, given to the outstanding executive in the American Hockey League for 2019-20.

Miceli, who oversaw business operations for the AHL’s San Antonio Rampage, has long been a leading voice and an instrumental figure on the business side of the American Hockey League. With the Rampage, he guided a staff that excelled in developing a strong fan base amidst a crowded sports market, and he helped implement creative new ideas to build the brand and grow the game of hockey. Miceli’s career in the AHL dates back to 1996, when he began a 12-year tenure as CEO of the Philadelphia Phantoms, and he is widely respected for his wisdom and insight as a first-class franchise operator.

The James C. Hendy Memorial Award is named for the late Jim Hendy, a member of the Hockey Hall of Fame and AHL Hall of Fame and long-time statistician and historian for the AHL who won four Calder Cups as general manager of the Cleveland Barons.

Veteran linesman Peter Feola has been named the 2019-20 recipient of the Michael Condon Memorial Award for outstanding contributions by an on-ice official.

A resident of Rochester, N.Y., Feola has worked as an AHL linesman since 1998, providing leadership and performance excellence for more than two decades. He was selected by the league to work the Frozen Frontier outdoor game in Rochester in 2013 and the 2016 AHL All-Star Classic in Syracuse, and continues to mentor and aid in the development of his fellow members of the league’s officiating staff.

The Michael Condon Memorial Award was created in 2002 following the sudden passing of veteran AHL linesman Mike Condon.

In operation since 1936, the AHL serves as the top development league for all 31 National Hockey League teams. Nearly 90 percent of today’s NHL players are American Hockey League graduates, and more than 100 honored members of the Hockey Hall of Fame spent time in the AHL in their careers.