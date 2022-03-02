Flames acquire McNiven

The Calgary Flames have acquired goaltender Michael McNiven from the Montreal Canadiens for future considerations.

He has been assigned to the AHL’s Stockton Heat.

McNiven has played 11 games with the Laval Rocket this season, going 4-4-1 with a 4.04 goals-against average, an .869 save percentage and one shutout. He made his NHL debut with the Canadiens, making a relief appearance on Jan. 24 at Minnesota.

In 82 AHL appearances over five seasons with Laval, McNiven has a record of 31-35-8 with a 3.00 GAA, an .891 save percentage and four shutouts.