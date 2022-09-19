Gabriel announces retirement

Kurtis Gabriel, a veteran of 371 American Hockey League games over an eight-year pro career, announced his retirement on Monday in a social media post.

Gabriel, 29, totaled 39 goals and 33 assists skating for the Iowa Wild, Binghamton Devils, Lehigh Valley Phantoms, San Jose Barracuda, Toronto Marlies and Rockford IceHogs. He was also a two-time recipient of his team’s IOA/American Specialty Man of the Year award for his contributions to the local community.

A third-round choice by Minnesota in the 2013 NHL Draft, Gabriel also played 51 games in the NHL with the Wild, New Jersey Devils, San Jose Sharks and Chicago Blackhawks.