Stars acquire first-rounder Lundkvist

The Dallas Stars have acquired defenseman Nils Lundkvist from the New York Rangers in exchange for a conditional first-round selection in the 2023 NHL Draft and a conditional fourth-round selection in the 2025 NHL Draft.

Lundkvist, 22, skated in 34 games with the AHL’s Hartford Wolf Pack in 2021-22, collecting three goals and 12 assists for 15 points. All three of his goals were game-winners.

Lundkvist also made his NHL debut with the Rangers last season, collecting one goal and three assists in 25 contests.

A first-round pick (28th overall) by the Rangers in the 2018 NHL Draft, Lundkvist played four seasons for Lulea HF in the Swedish Hockey League from 2017 to 2021, and represented Sweden at the IIHF World Junior Championships in 2019 and 2020.