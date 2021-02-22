Geekie named CCM/AHL Player of the Week

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League announced today that Chicago Wolves forward Morgan Geekie has been selected as the CCM/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending February 21, 2021.

Geekie joined the Wolves ahead of their two-game weekend series against Iowa and posted four goals and an assist to help Chicago maintain its perfect start to the season.

Assigned to the Wolves on Thursday, Geekie scored just 19 seconds into his first AHL appearance of the season on Saturday evening, then added another goal and an assist in Chicago’s 10-2 win over the Wild. In Sunday’s rematch, Geekie potted a pair of goals in the first period to spark the Wolves to a 4-1 victory.

Geekie, 22, began the 2020-21 season in the NHL with the Carolina Hurricanes, skating in nine games. The third-year pro from Strathclair, Man., won a Calder Cup championship with the Charlotte Checkers as a rookie in 2018-19 and made his NHL debut with Carolina last season, notching four points in two regular-season games and one assist in eight outings during the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Geekie, a third-round pick by the Hurricanes in the 2017 NHL Draft, has totaled 45 goals and 48 assists for 93 points in 130 career AHL contests with Chicago and Charlotte.

In recognition of being named the CCM/AHL Player of the Week, Geekie will receive an etched crystal award from CCM.