Gilbert, Lindholm part of four-player swap

The Colorado Avalanche have acquired forward Brandon Saad and defenseman Dennis Gilbert from the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for defensemen Nikita Zadorov and Anton Lindholm.

Gilbert, 23, tallied one goal and six assists in 30 games with the AHL’s Rockford IceHogs last season, his second pro campaign. He also notched the first points of his NHL career, picking up one goal and two assists in 21 matches with the Blackhawks.

Chicago’s third-round selection in the 2015 NHL Draft, Gilbert posted five goals and nine assists in 63 games as a rookie with Rockford in 2018-19 and also made his NHL debut, appearing in one game for the Blackhawks.

Lindholm, 25, tallied one goal and two assists in 45 games with the AHL’s Colorado Eagles last season, his fourth year of play in North America. He added one assist in four NHL games with the Avalanche.

Colorado’s fifth-round pick in the 2014 NHL Draft, Lindholm has registered four goals and 20 assists for 24 points in 164 career AHL games with the Eagles and the San Antonio Rampage. He has also skated in 66 NHL games with the Avalanche, totaling five assists.