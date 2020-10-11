Golden Knights sign O’Regan

The Vegas Golden Knights have signed forward Danny O’Regan to a one-year contract.

O’Regan, 26, skated in 62 games for the AHL’s Hartford Wolf Pack in 2019-20, tallying 11 goals and a team-high 27 assists for 38 points.

Over four pro seasons, O’Regan has played 244 games in the AHL with Hartford, Rochester and San Jose, totaling 67 goals and 117 assists for 184 points. He won the Dudley (Red) Garrett Memorial Award as the AHL’s outstanding rookie in 2016-17, when he put up 58 points in 63 games.

Originally a fifth-round selection by San Jose in the 2012 NHL Draft, O’Regan has played 25 NHL games with Buffalo and San Jose, collecting one goal and four assists.