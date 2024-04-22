Monsters’ Greaves named AHL Player of the Week

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League announced today that Cleveland Monsters goaltender Jet Greaves has been selected as the Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending April 21, 2024.

Starting three road games in a 48-hour span over the weekend, Greaves turned back 97 of 103 shots (3-0-0, 1.97, .942) and propelled the Monsters to the first division title in franchise history.

On Friday night in Rochester, Greaves made 28 saves – 14 of them in the third period and overtime – as Cleveland grabbed a 3-2 decision from the Americans. On Saturday afternoon, Greaves carried a shutout into the third period and finished with 39 stops in the Monsters’ 4-3 win at Toronto. And on Sunday, Greaves turned aside 30 of 31 shots to help Cleveland lock up first place in the North Division with a 3-1 victory over the Marlies.

Sunday’s victory was also Greaves’ 61st as a member of the Monsters, making him the franchise’s career leader in wins.

Greaves completed the 2023-24 regular season with a record of 30-12-4, a 2.93 goals-against average and a .910 save percentage in 46 appearances for Cleveland. The 23-year-old native of Cambridge, Ont., tied for second in the AHL in wins and ranked third in minutes played (2,684), shots faced (1,449) and saves (1,318), and participated in the AHL All-Star Classic earlier this season. Over three pro seasons with the Monsters, Greaves has a record of 61-40-11 with a 2.96 GAA, a .905 save percentage and four shutouts in 118 appearances.

Greaves signed as a free agent with the Columbus Blue Jackets on Feb. 20, 2022, and has appeared in 10 career NHL games, including nine this season.